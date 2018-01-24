Zainab murder case: Confessional video of accused emerges

LAHORE: The confessional video of Imran, the accused in the rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab, was obtained by Geo News on Wednesday.



Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4. Her body was discovered in a garbage heap five days later. On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a news conference confirmed that Imran had murdered seven-year-old Zainab, referring to him as a “serial killer”.

In the video, Imran said that he tricked Zainab by telling her that he would take her to meet her parents.

He further said that he roamed around with Zainab for a considerable amount of time and told the victim that he had forgotten the way.

The accused then narrated in the video that he saw a light at some distance and moved towards it, but as there was a man standing there, he told Zainab that they should return.

The accused was presented earlier today in an anti-terrorism court and was sent on a 14-day remand.

Imran will be presented again before the court on February 8.



Accused used sweets to lure victims

Investigators have revealed that Imran, was 24 and unmarried. He was a resident of the same neighbourhood as Zainab.

Officials in the JIT disclosed that Imran revealed during interrogation that he kidnapped Zainab at 6:45 pm.

“When he couldn’t find an appropriate place [to rape her], he roamed around with her for over 1.5 kilometres and took her to a pile of garbage as he feared being caught if he went to a residential area,” the JIT official revealed, quoting Imran.

Imran reportedly said further that he used to kidnap girls from the houses where he was employed. He allegedly confessed to raping eight girls in under-construction houses and two on garbage piles.

Sources said Imran would take the girls out on the pretext of buying candy and hair clips, adding that he took Kainat Batool out on the pretext of buying yoghurt and later raped her. She survived and is presently under treatment at a hospital in Lahore.

Imran spent hours around Zainab’s house. His DNA matches with samples taken from eight girls whereas the samples of two girls raped earlier were wasted leading to an inconclusive DNA result.







