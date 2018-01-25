Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 25 2018
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
,
Azam Khan
,
Qamber Zaidi

SC issues show-cause notice on The News' reporter Ahmad Noorani's story

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted on Wednesday contempt proceedings against a reporter of the Jang Group.

The court issued a show-cause notice on the July 6, 2017, report of The News reporter Ahmad Noorani.

The court observed that Noorani, in his reply, has used the word 'regret' and not 'apology'. Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that if the word apology is used, as the law stipulates, the court will have options. 

He added that the purpose of contempt proceedings is not to award punishment but to ensure respect for the court.

The three-judge bench hearing the case comprised Justices Dost Mohammad Khan and Sajjad Ali Shah. 

Jang Group Chief Editor Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and Publisher Mir Javed Rehman appeared in court as well.

Justice Khosa remarked that outside the country, special courses are conducted to cover court proceedings but despite that local reporters,  through their hard, work cover court cases. 

Sometimes the misuse of language can lead to trouble, he observed. 

The report in The News and Jang regarding court proceedings was not wrong, Justice Khosa remarked, adding that other than the story’s headline, the content may not be objectionable.

When asked by Justice Khosa if someone can call a judge at his home, the attorney general responded in the negative. 

The court then went into a short recess giving Noorani time to consult his counsel and submit a response.

As the hearing resumed, Noorani surrendered himself before the court, stating that there was no ill intention in calling the judge.

Addressing Noorani, Justice Khosa noted the use of the word 'regret' in his response.

Unsatisfied with Noorani’s reply, the court issued a show-cause notice and directed Noorani to submit a response in two weeks.

The hearing was then adjourned until February 7 with directions to Noorani, Jang Group Chief Editor Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and Publisher Mir Javed Rehman to appear in person.

