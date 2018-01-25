Intezar's shooters from SSP Muqaddas Haider's staff: CTD

KARACHI: Officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have identified the policemen who shot dead a young man under controversial circumstances earlier this month.



Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car in Defence's Khayaban-e-Ittehad area on the night of January 13.

CTD officials identified the suspected shooters as Bilal and Daniyal — the former was the principal staff officer of suspended ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider while the latter was his gunman.

Officials said the presence of both officials, in civvies, at the time of the shooting is suspicious.

The CTD, which has recorded the statement of Madiha Kiyani, the girl who accompanied Intezar on the night of the incident, has yet to determine the purpose of the killing.

Earlier, the slain youth's father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, said that the truth behind his son's killing will not be revealed unless the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident is released.

"The police are weaving a new story after recording former SSP [Muqadas Haider] and Madiha Kiyani's statements," Ahmed told Geo News on Wednesday.

"The truth behind my son's killing will not be revealed unless [the police] release the CCTV footage [of the crime scene]," he said, demanding the arrest of SSP Haider.

CTD DIG Aamir Farooqi had, earlier in the day, recorded statements of the eight police officials arrested in the case.

Owing to the spotlight on the case, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder.

During a conversation with Intezar’s father, the chief minister had said an inquiry would be conducted according to the family’s wishes.