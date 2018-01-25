Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Jan 25 2018
GEO NEWS

Intezar's shooters from SSP Muqaddas Haider's staff: CTD

GEO NEWS

Thursday Jan 25, 2018

KARACHI: Officials of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) have identified the policemen who shot dead a young man under controversial circumstances earlier this month.

Intezar Ahmed was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car in Defence's Khayaban-e-Ittehad area on the night of January 13.

CTD officials identified the suspected shooters as Bilal and Daniyal — the former was the principal staff officer of suspended ACLC SSP Muqaddas Haider while the latter was his gunman. 

SSP Muqadas Haider involved in son’s murder, alleges Intezar’s father

Haider would be made part of the investigation if any evidence is found against him, says DIG south

Officials said the presence of both officials, in civvies, at the time of the shooting is suspicious. 

The CTD, which has recorded the statement of Madiha Kiyani, the girl who accompanied Intezar on the night of the incident, has yet to determine the purpose of the killing.

Earlier, the slain youth's father, Ishtiaq Ahmed, said that the truth behind his son's killing will not be revealed unless the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident is released.

"The police are weaving a new story after recording former SSP [Muqadas Haider] and Madiha Kiyani's statements," Ahmed told Geo News on Wednesday.

"The truth behind my son's killing will not be revealed unless [the police] release the CCTV footage [of the crime scene]," he said, demanding the arrest of SSP Haider.

SSP ACLC removed from post following Intezar’s killing

Officials booked in the case were deployed for the SSP’s security

CTD DIG Aamir Farooqi had, earlier in the day, recorded statements of the eight police officials arrested in the case.

Owing to the spotlight on the case, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder. 

During a conversation with Intezar’s father, the chief minister had said an inquiry would be conducted according to the family’s wishes.

Health hazards: SC stops operations of 24 mineral water companies

Senators meet Aasma's father in Mardan, offer condolences

Aitzaz Ahsan criticises Punjab government over handling of Zainab murder

Took six months to end visa-on-arrival policy, says former interior minister Nisar

KP undertakes project to beautify Swat

LHC wants verdict in Zainab murder case seven days after indictment

US drone strike targetted Afghan refugee camp, reiterates FO

Influenza fatalities continue as three more die in Multan

Educating girls collective responsibility, says Malala at Davos

