Pakistan, New Zealand face off in T20 decider today

Sarfraz Ahmed stumps Colin de Grandhomme off Shadab Khan in the second T20, January 25, 2017. Photo: Getty Images

A buoyant Pakistan side, after beating New Zealand in the second T20 to draw the series, faces the hosts in the third and final T20 at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui today.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced hours before the match that pacer Hasan Ali is unfit to play today owing to a slight injury during practice sessions.

Pakistan notched their first victory of the tour over the Black Caps on Thursday by crushing New Zealand by 48 runs in Auckland, after a humiliating losing streak that included a 5-0 ODI series whitewash.

The tourists set an imposing target of 202 after winning the toss and electing to bat, with half centuries for Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman as Pakistan finally found form with the bat. Sarfraz, in particular, displayed a confidence that had so far eluded him on tour to make 41 off 24 deliveries.

In response, New Zealand´s top order crumbled to 64 for six under a combination of tight bowling and commitment in the field from Pakistan. The Kiwis were bowled out for 153, which ended their winning streak of 13 matches (across all formats).

For the deciding T20, New Zealand have dropped wicketkeeper Glenn Phillips and called in Tom Blundell to replace him.

Explosive batsman Colin Munro was also ruled out of the game earlier after suffering a mild hamstring strain in his right leg. Munro would be replaced by Ross Taylor for the match.