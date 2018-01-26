Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Jan 26 2018
By
NANisar Abbas

Pakistan Street Child football team gears up for World Cup

By
NANisar Abbas

Friday Jan 26, 2018

Pakistan’s Street Child team in action during a friendly match in Rawalpindi 

Pakistan’s Street Child football team has swung its preparations in full gear ahead of the Street Child World Cup scheduled in Moscow ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Pakistan qualified for the Street Child Football World Cup 2018 after a sensational run in the qualifiers held in Russia in October last year, where the Green Shirts defeated India, Brazil and Russia to achieve the feat.

With only a few months left before the tournament kicks off, Pakistan’s Street Child heroes are busy playing friendlies against different clubs across the country to get ready for the World Cup as well as engage the youth in the sport.

Pakistan’s Street Child team in action during a friendly match in Rawalpindi 

One recent friendly between the Street Child team and Kickoff team, organised with the cooperation of Pakistan Army at Rawalpindi’s Jinnah Stadium, brought together youngsters from diverse backgrounds.

“It was a really good game, we wish them luck for the World Cup and hope more such matches are organised to inspire the youth,” a player from the Kickoff team told Geo News after his club won the friendly by 6-4.

“These matches inspire us too and encourage other teams in their [passion for football],” said another young footballer.

Youth footballers from Pakistan qualify for Street Children World Cup

The team was undefeated during the recently held Future Depends on You football tournament

The national Street Child team comprises children from various humble backgrounds, including orphans, street survivors and the underprivileged.

The upcoming third Street Child World Cup in Moscow brings together 24 teams who will play to change the negative perceptions and treatment of street children around the world.

Off the pitch, the young people will make their voices heard, calling for the rights of millions of children surviving on the streets worldwide.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Wasim Akram to be in action at Multan Sultans exhibition match

Wasim Akram to be in action at Multan Sultans exhibition match

Updated 2 hours ago
PCB to hire Integrity Officers for corruption watch during PSL

PCB to hire Integrity Officers for corruption watch during PSL

Updated 6 hours ago
Bumrah’s five-wicket haul swings third Test in India’s favour

Bumrah’s five-wicket haul swings third Test in India’s favour

 Updated 7 hours ago
Vince McMahon announces return of 'reimagined' XFL in 2020

Vince McMahon announces return of 'reimagined' XFL in 2020

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistan to face India in U-19 Cricket World Cup semifinal

Pakistan to face India in U-19 Cricket World Cup semifinal

Updated 8 hours ago
Federer faces Chung hurdle to 30th Slam final

Federer faces Chung hurdle to 30th Slam final

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Big names skip Windies' World Cup qualifiers for PSL

Big names skip Windies' World Cup qualifiers for PSL

 Updated 9 hours ago
PCB plans players’ management policy to regulate league appearances

PCB plans players’ management policy to regulate league appearances

 Updated 18 hours ago
Islamabad, Quetta to face off in friendly match ahead of PSL 3

Islamabad, Quetta to face off in friendly match ahead of PSL 3

 Updated 21 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM