Pakistan Street Child football team gears up for World Cup

Pakistan’s Street Child team in action during a friendly match in Rawalpindi

Pakistan’s Street Child football team has swung its preparations in full gear ahead of the Street Child World Cup scheduled in Moscow ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2018.

Pakistan qualified for the Street Child Football World Cup 2018 after a sensational run in the qualifiers held in Russia in October last year, where the Green Shirts defeated India, Brazil and Russia to achieve the feat.

With only a few months left before the tournament kicks off, Pakistan’s Street Child heroes are busy playing friendlies against different clubs across the country to get ready for the World Cup as well as engage the youth in the sport.

One recent friendly between the Street Child team and Kickoff team, organised with the cooperation of Pakistan Army at Rawalpindi’s Jinnah Stadium, brought together youngsters from diverse backgrounds.

“It was a really good game, we wish them luck for the World Cup and hope more such matches are organised to inspire the youth,” a player from the Kickoff team told Geo News after his club won the friendly by 6-4.

“These matches inspire us too and encourage other teams in their [passion for football],” said another young footballer.

The national Street Child team comprises children from various humble backgrounds, including orphans, street survivors and the underprivileged.

The upcoming third Street Child World Cup in Moscow brings together 24 teams who will play to change the negative perceptions and treatment of street children around the world.

Off the pitch, the young people will make their voices heard, calling for the rights of millions of children surviving on the streets worldwide.