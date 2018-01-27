Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz Sharif to address PML-N rally in Jaranwala today

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s power show in Jaranwala today (Saturday). Photo: Geo News screen grab
1

JARANWALA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s power show in Jaranwala today (Saturday).

Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz will also accompany him to the rally.

The preparations for the rally are currently under way. A 120x10 feet stage has also been set up with PML-N banners and posters placed at different locations. 

'PML-N built motorway in KP'

On January 20, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif criticised his opponents and made many promises while addressing a party rally in Haripur. 

He said the people had rejected the politics of allegations practised by his opponents, alluding to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Criticising PTI further, Nawaz asked what had the party done for the province of KP where it was in power, highlighting that it was, in fact, the PML-N which constructed a motorway connecting the province with Punjab to improve the standard of living for the people.

"Did you see their show three days ago? Their politics have been rejected by the people," said Nawaz referring to the opposition's joint rally in Lahore's Mall road area.

Referring to PTI Chairperson Imran Khan cursing the parliament, Nawaz said: "he curses the same assembly for which he contests elections and draws a salary from".

He added that "the man abused and accused everyone when he cursed the parliament".

"I salute those judges who termed him sadiq and ameen." Nawaz further said he [Imran] had admitted to owning an offshore company and other offences but was still let off by the judges.

Speaking of his disqualification, the former prime minister said justice should not be biased and should be the same for all. "The scales of justice should be even for all."

He also said the sanctity of the vote should be respected and the choice of the people should not be "torn apart".

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Indonesian president presented guard of honour at PM House

Indonesian president presented guard of honour at PM House

Updated 34 minutes ago
Supreme Court to hear suo motu case of Naqeebullah murder today

Supreme Court to hear suo motu case of Naqeebullah murder today

Updated an hour ago
Bid to rescue Polish man, French woman on Pakistan peak to start today

Bid to rescue Polish man, French woman on Pakistan peak to start today

 Updated 3 hours ago
Large stash of contraband recovered from vehicle in Rawalpindi; driver on the run

Large stash of contraband recovered from vehicle in Rawalpindi; driver on the run

 Updated 5 hours ago
Pakistan has to fight against terrorism for itself, says Bilawal

Pakistan has to fight against terrorism for itself, says Bilawal

 Updated 9 hours ago
Indonesian president to consider terminally ill Pakistani prisoner’s return

Indonesian president to consider terminally ill Pakistani prisoner’s return

Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
Naqeebullah murder case: IG Sindh constitutes new investigation committee

Naqeebullah murder case: IG Sindh constitutes new investigation committee

 Updated 11 hours ago
Democracy best way to serve peoples' interests, Indonesian president tells parliament

Democracy best way to serve peoples' interests, Indonesian president tells parliament

 Updated 11 hours ago
Their applause opened my wounds, says mother of Kasur minor killed in 2017

Their applause opened my wounds, says mother of Kasur minor killed in 2017

Updated 13 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM