Nawaz Sharif to address PML-N rally in Jaranwala today

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s power show in Jaranwala today (Saturday). Photo: Geo News screen grab 1

JARANWALA: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will address Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s power show in Jaranwala today (Saturday).



Nawaz’s daughter Maryam Nawaz will also accompany him to the rally.

The preparations for the rally are currently under way. A 120x10 feet stage has also been set up with PML-N banners and posters placed at different locations.

'PML-N built motorway in KP'

On January 20, deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif criticised his opponents and made many promises while addressing a party rally in Haripur.

He said the people had rejected the politics of allegations practised by his opponents, alluding to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Criticising PTI further, Nawaz asked what had the party done for the province of KP where it was in power, highlighting that it was, in fact, the PML-N which constructed a motorway connecting the province with Punjab to improve the standard of living for the people.

"Did you see their show three days ago? Their politics have been rejected by the people," said Nawaz referring to the opposition's joint rally in Lahore's Mall road area.

Referring to PTI Chairperson Imran Khan cursing the parliament, Nawaz said: "he curses the same assembly for which he contests elections and draws a salary from".

He added that "the man abused and accused everyone when he cursed the parliament".

"I salute those judges who termed him sadiq and ameen." Nawaz further said he [Imran] had admitted to owning an offshore company and other offences but was still let off by the judges.

Speaking of his disqualification, the former prime minister said justice should not be biased and should be the same for all. "The scales of justice should be even for all."

He also said the sanctity of the vote should be respected and the choice of the people should not be "torn apart".