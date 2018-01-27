Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jan 27 2018
By
Jawad Shoaib

Supreme Court bans four companies for selling substandard milk

By
Jawad Shoaib

Saturday Jan 27, 2018

Supreme Court's Karachi Registry/File photo

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday halted operations of four companies for selling substandard packaged milk.

Hearing a suo motu case pertaining to sale of substandard packaged milk at the Karachi Registry, the apex court banned the four companies from selling and marketing their milk products with immediate effect, after laboratory results failed to convince the bench of the quality of the milk supplied.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar, heading a three-member bench that heard the case, expressed annoyance at the laboratory results that showed the aforementioned companies to be selling substandard milk in the city.

In his remarks to the counsel of one of the companies, the CJP observed that it was not milk they were selling, but tea whitener.

SC orders lab tests of all packaged milk brands in Karachi

CJP summons report on administration and confiscation of injections in cows

During a previous hearing of the case earlier this month, the CJP had directed the relevant authorities to conduct laboratory tests of all brands of packaged milk products available in the city’s markets. He had also chided the concerned authorities for their failure to submit complete details to the court regarding use of injections in cows.

The Chief Justice, in the Lahore Registry, is already hearing the matter of sale of unsafe milk in Punjab as part of suo motu notices on public welfare issues.

Earlier this week on Thursday, while hearing a suo motu case on safe drinking water, the Supreme Court halted 24 mineral water companies from operating in the country until they could satisfy the court regarding their safety standards.

