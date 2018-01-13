SC orders lab tests of all packaged milk brands in Karachi

Supreme Court's Karachi Registry/File photo

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered laboratory tests of all brands of packaged milk available in the market.

Hearing a suo motu case pertaining to sale of substandard packaged milk at the Karachi Registry, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar directed the relevant authorities to conduct laboratory tests of all brands of packaged milk products available in the city’s markets.

The CJP expressed annoyance at the concerned authorities’ failure to submit complete details to the court regarding use of injections in cows.

In his remarks to a representative of dairy farmers, Justice Nisar stated that the injections administered to cows are resulting in breast cancer and other hormonal problems in women.

The Chief Justice demanded to know in which districts injections are being administered to cows to increase their milk production, and summoned a report on use and confiscation of the injections, by 11 pm tonight.

The CJP took notice of the sale of substandard packaged milk earlier this week.

The Chief Justice, in the Lahore Registry, is already hearing the matter of sale of unsafe milk in Punjab as part of its suo motu notice on public welfare issues.

While hearing that case on January 6 in Lahore, Chief Justice Nisar had remarked that the old and young alike are forced to consume cancer-infested milk, adding that formalin, a food preservative, is present inside all packaged milk.

During the hearing, the bench, which includes Justice Ijazul Ahsan, banned the use of injections in cows to increase their milk production capacity across the country.