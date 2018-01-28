Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Jan 28 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Supreme Court begins hearing Zainab rape-murder suo motu case

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jan 28, 2018

Protesters hold signs and chant slogans to condemn the rape and killing of 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansari in Kasur, during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan January 14, 2018. Photo: Reuters 
 

LAHORE: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has resumed hearing the Zainab rape and murder suo motu case at its Lahore Registry. 

Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 from near her aunt’s house in Kasur. Her body was discovered five days later from a garbage pile. The post-mortem report revealed that Zainab had been raped and murdered.

Later, the authorities succeeded in nabbing the suspect, Imran, said to be a serial killer involved in several other similar cases in Kasur.  

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had summoned today the heads of several news organisations as well as senior journalists as it will take up an anchorperson's allegations, refuted by the government, that the suspect had several bank accounts and was part of an international ring. 

The anchorperson who made the claims earlier this week is in court, as is Zainab's father Haji Amin Ansari, Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed, Punjab Advocate General Shakeelur Rehman, Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali and the police team investigating the rape-murder incident. 

Zainab case suspect has no commercial bank accounts: State Bank of Pakistan

Allegations of multiple bank accounts of Imran Ali fake and fabricated: Punjab govt

The three-member bench, headed by the chief justice, includes Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Manzoor Malik.

Startling allegations 

The anchorperson had stated in his show on a private news channel Wednesday night that the suspect Imran was part of an international group and had the backing of 'powerful' government officials.

He had also claimed that the suspect owned at least 37 bank accounts, including some outside the country. 

Following his revelations, the Supreme Court bench hearing the Zainab suo motu case had summoned the anchorperson in court.

Appearing in the apex court in Islamabad on Thursday, the anchorperson submitted details of the accounts as well as names of the two government officials, including a federal minister, involved in the ring. 

During the hearing, the chief justice had remarked that there would be severe consequences if the accusations are proved false.

Zainab rape-murder: JIT to probe seven other similar cases

TV anchor who claimed that the murder suspect holds 37 bank accounts did not appear before JIT today

Following the startling allegations, the Punjab government included members of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in the joint investigation team (JIT) probing the case to investigate the anchorperson's claims.  

The anchorperson, however, failed to appear before the JIT on Friday and Saturday, but kept repeating his claims on various news channels. 

State Bank rejects claims 

The SBP rejected the anchorperson's claims on Friday stating that the suspect had no commercial bank accounts in the country.

Announcing the findings of the central bank during a news conference on Friday, Punjab government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan said allegations regarding the primary accused by a television anchor were "fake and fabricated" and were issued without any consideration of the consequences.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Pakistani UN peacekeeper in Congo martyred in rebel attack

Pakistani UN peacekeeper in Congo martyred in rebel attack

Updated 2 hours ago
Met forecasts rain in various areas while Punjab remains blanketed under heavy fog

Met forecasts rain in various areas while Punjab remains blanketed under heavy fog

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sindh writes to provinces seeking help for Rao Anwar's arrest

Sindh writes to provinces seeking help for Rao Anwar's arrest

Updated 2 hours ago
Police torture 'dhaba' owner in Karachi's Bahadurabad

Police torture 'dhaba' owner in Karachi's Bahadurabad

 Updated 4 hours ago
Police detain nine suspects following raid in Karachi

Police detain nine suspects following raid in Karachi

 Updated 3 hours ago
Senate, assembly elections will be held on time: Ahsan Iqbal

Senate, assembly elections will be held on time: Ahsan Iqbal

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Naqeeb wanted to promote peace through social media presence, says father

Naqeeb wanted to promote peace through social media presence, says father

 Updated 13 hours ago
Fake news: Video claims women are being snatched, raped in Umerkot

Fake news: Video claims women are being snatched, raped in Umerkot

 Updated 12 hours ago
Intezar murder: JIT members visit site of incident

Intezar murder: JIT members visit site of incident

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM