Third-grader allegedly raped in Mardan; suspect arrested

Police have arrested a suspect over the alleged rape of a nine-year-old in Mardan’s Kharki area here on Sunday.

According to a statement recorded with the police, the third-grader was standing outside her house when the accused man signalled her toward him.

He then took her to a sugarcane field and raped her, the minor told the police.

SHO Kharki Police Station Khan Muhammad told Geo News that a case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is underway.

The case comes soon after the brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab from Kasur and three-year-old Aasma from Zainab gained widespread attention and sparked protests across the country.



A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe Zainab rape and murder case will also investigate seven other similar cases reported in Kasur, the Punjab government spokesperson said on Saturday.

The JIT has been directed to complete its investigation shortly, as the police will immediately send charge-sheet against the suspect to the court in light of its investigations.