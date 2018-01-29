U-19 World Cup: Australia cement place in final, beat Afghanistan by six wickets

CHRISTCHURCH: Australia qualified to play the Under-19 World Cup’s final after defeating Afghanistan in the semi-final match held here today.



Playing first, Afghanistan scored 181 runs in the 50 over-game, Australia successfully chased the target in the 37th over of the inning with the loss of four wickets.

The second semi-final of the tournament will be played between Pakistan and India tomorrow.



The match will start at 2:30am Pakistan time (10:30am New Zealand time).