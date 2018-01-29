Pakistan to face rivals India in U19 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan will face off against rivals India in the ICC Under-19 World Cup semifinal in Christchurch on Tuesday.



The semifinal will start at 2:30am PST (10:30am New Zealand time).



The match will be played at the Hagley Oval, with India having the better record in the tournament.

The Indian team has been in good form in the tournament so far and has won all four of their matches. The side, when batted first, won their games with a margin of at least 100 runs.

Pakistan has won three of their four matches in the tournament, losing their opening match against Afghanistan. The national team won against Sri Lanka, Ireland and South Africa.

Looking at the two sides record when facing each other in the U19 tournament, India has won 12 out of 21 matches, losing eight while one ended in a draw.

Squads

Pakistan: Hasan Khan (c), Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Ali Khan, Ammad Alam, Zaid Alam, Ali Zaryab, Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Musa, Saad Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Munir Riaz, Suleman Shafqat, Imran Shah, Mohammad Taha.

India: Prithvi Shaw (c), Shubman Gill, Aryan Juyal, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Harvik Desai, Manjot Kalra, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pankaj Yadav, Riyan Parag, Ishan Porel, Himanshu Rana, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh.







