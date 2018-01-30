IED blast kills six near Pak-Afghan border in Kurram Agency

A number of soldiers and civilians have lost their lives in IED blasts in the agency. Photo: File

KURRAM AGENCY: Six people, including three women, lost their lives when a roadside bomb blew off near their car in the Maqbal area of Kurram Agency, political administration said.

Another person was injured in the explosion near the Pak-Afghan border, the political administration said.

A number of soldiers and civilians have lost their lives in IED blasts in the agency.

Four security officials, including a captain, were martyred and three injured in an IED blast in Kharlachi, Kurram Agency, in October last year.

Three officials were killed instantly while three were injured, according to the political administration of the agency.