pakistan
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
GEO NEWS

IED blast kills six near Pak-Afghan border in Kurram Agency

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

A number of soldiers and civilians have lost their lives in IED blasts in the agency. Photo: File

KURRAM AGENCY: Six people, including three women, lost their lives when a roadside bomb blew off near their car in the Maqbal area of Kurram Agency, political administration said.

Another person was injured in the explosion near the Pak-Afghan border, the political administration said.

A number of soldiers and civilians have lost their lives in IED blasts in the agency. 

Three reported dead in drone strike in Kurram Agency

The strike targetted a local Taliban commander: sources

Four security officials, including a captain, were martyred and three injured in an IED blast in Kharlachi, Kurram Agency, in October last year.

Three officials were killed instantly while three were injured, according to the political administration of the agency. 

