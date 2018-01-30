Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
GEO NEWS

PTI writes to NAB seeking money laundering probe against Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

PTI on Monday declared Asif a 'security risk' and claimed to have 'solid corruption proofs' against him

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar in a letter on Tuesday requested the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to initiate a probe into financial misappropriation by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.

The request comes a day after the party's core group's meeting declared Asif a "security risk" and tasked Dar with filing a corruption complaint against the senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader.

In its letter addressed to the NAB chairman, the PTI leader alleged that Asif is part of the “gang” involved in the coverup of money laundering and financial misappropriation by former premier Nawaz Sharif.

The letter states that Dar possesses irrefutable evidence against Asif, which includes foreign bank account details showing transactions worth millions.

Asif used assets abroad for money laundering, the letter states.

Dar in his letter requested NAB to take notice on the matter and initiate a probe into financial crimes and money laundering by Asif.

PTI declares Khawaja Asif a 'security risk'

Party claims to have solid proof of corruption against foreign minister

He said that he is ready to submit details including records of Asif’s hotels abroad, bank accounts, and documents related to benami transactions (transactions conducted under false names).

Dar has also taken a similar case against Asif to the Islamabad High Court which is hearing the case. 

