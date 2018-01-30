Indian income tax authorities seize Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse in Alibag

Photo courtesy: Business Standard

Indian income tax authorities have provisionally attached actor Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse located in Alibag, a coastal town south of Mumbai, according to Indian media.



The attachment notice was issued under the Prohibition of Benami (unnamed) Property Transactions Act (PBPT) in December, English-language daily Business Standard reported Tuesday.

The property, Deja Vu Farms Pvt Ltd, is spread over an area of 19,960 sq metres, has a swimming pool, beach and a private helipad.

The circle rate of the attached property is Rs146.7 million, however, the market price may go up to five times, the newspaper quoted an income tax official as saying.

Confirming the development, another senior official said that under the relevant law, if the investigating officer believed that the person is benamidar, he can issue the attachment notice to that person or the beneficial owner (if identity is known).

The law states that the property can be attached for a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of issuance of the notice, he explained.

It was further reported that an e-mail sent to Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders's chief executive officer on January 24 remains unanswered, despite several reminders.

The major allegation against Khan is that he had made an application to purchase agricultural land for farming, but instead constructed a farmhouse for personal use.