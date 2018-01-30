Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
By
Web Desk

Indian income tax authorities seize Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse in Alibag

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

Photo courtesy: Business Standard

Indian income tax authorities have provisionally attached actor Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse located in Alibag, a coastal town south of Mumbai, according to Indian media.

The attachment notice was issued under the Prohibition of Benami (unnamed) Property Transactions Act (PBPT) in December, English-language daily Business Standard reported Tuesday.

The property, Deja Vu Farms Pvt Ltd, is spread over an area of 19,960 sq metres, has a swimming pool, beach and a private helipad.

The circle rate of the attached property is Rs146.7 million, however, the market price may go up to five times, the newspaper quoted an income tax official as saying.

Confirming the development, another senior official said that under the relevant law, if the investigating officer believed that the person is benamidar, he can issue the attachment notice to that person or the beneficial owner (if identity is known).

The law states that the property can be attached for a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of issuance of the notice, he explained.

It was further reported that an e-mail sent to Shah Rukh Khan’s company Red Chillies Entertainment and Kolkata Knight Riders's chief executive officer on January 24 remains unanswered, despite several reminders.

The major allegation against Khan is that he had made an application to purchase agricultural land for farming, but instead constructed a farmhouse for personal use.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Has Kangana ended her spat with Karan Johar for good?

Has Kangana ended her spat with Karan Johar for good?

 Updated 2 hours ago
Zara is selling lungi for $86 and calling it ‘check mini-skirt’

Zara is selling lungi for $86 and calling it ‘check mini-skirt’

 Updated 5 hours ago
Malaysia bans Padmaavat for touching on ‘sensitivities of Islam’

Malaysia bans Padmaavat for touching on ‘sensitivities of Islam’

 Updated 9 hours ago
Year of Qawwali: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to hold 100 shows across globe

Year of Qawwali: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan to hold 100 shows across globe

 Updated 10 hours ago
Deepika will not invite Katrina to her wedding

Deepika will not invite Katrina to her wedding

 Updated 23 hours ago
Hillary Clinton pokes fun at Donald Trump in Grammys video

Hillary Clinton pokes fun at Donald Trump in Grammys video

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Padmaavat crosses INR 100 crore mark

Padmaavat crosses INR 100 crore mark

 Updated yesterday
Top quotes from Grammys night

Top quotes from Grammys night

 Updated yesterday
Anil Kapoor, daughter Sonam start shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

Anil Kapoor, daughter Sonam start shooting for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM