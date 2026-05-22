Selena Gomez shares emotional long-distance update with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are currently doing long-distance as the Emmy-nominated actress films season 6 of Only Murders in the Building in London.

The actress and singer took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, May 22, to share an update from the UK capital, where production on season 6 is currently underway. Posting a peaceful lakeside photo with Blanco, Gomez kept her message short and emotional: “i miss my best friend.”

The newlywed couple are temporarily apart as Gomez films the next chapter of the hit mystery-comedy series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short. Production officially kicked off earlier this week, with the cast relocating to London for filming.

While Gomez reminisced about life back home in Beverly Hills, Steve Martin shared a picture of the trio, with the River Thames and other iconic landmarks in the background.

“Here are Selena, Marty, and I hard at work in London on Only Murders in the Whatever,” he joked.

Gomez, 33, and Blanco, 38, are still in newlywed bliss, having tied the knot mere months ago in September 2025. The couple first met nearly a decade before they began dating, collaborating on music together.

They went public with their relationship in December 2023 and announced their engagement in late 2024.