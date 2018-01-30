Super blood blue moon to appear in sky on Jan 31

ISLAMABAD: The moon rising on January 31 will be 14 percent bigger and 30pc brighter, a rare “super blood blue moon” that will be seen in different countries around the world, including Pakistan.



The event is causing a buzz as it combines three unusual lunar events – an extra big super moon, a blue moon and a total lunar eclipse, AFP states.

A blue moon refers to the second full moon in a month. Typically, a blue moon happens every two years and eight months.

This full moon is also the third in a series of "super moons," which happen when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

According to the meteorological department, lunar eclipse in Pakistan will start at 3:51pm. The total lunar eclipse will start at 5:52pm and last till 7:08pm.

The super blood blue moon will appear at 6:12pm in Karachi and at 5:32pm in Islamabad.

During the eclipse, the moon will glide into Earth's shadow, gradually turning the white disk of light to orange or red.

"That red light you see is sunlight that has skimmed and bent through Earth's atmosphere and continued on through space to the moon," Alan MacRobert of Sky and Telescope magazine told AFP.

"In other words, it's from all the sunrises and sunsets that ring the world at the moment."

How rare?

“We’ve had a lot of super moons and we´ve had lunar eclipses, but it's rare that it also happens to be a blue moon,” Jason Aufdenberg, associate professor of physics and astronomy at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s campus in Daytona Beach, Florida, told AFP.

“All three of these cycles lining up is what makes this unusual,” he added.

“It’s just a wonder to behold.”

According to Sky and Telescope magazine, “the last time a complete lunar cover-up took place on the second full moon of the month was December 30, 1982, at least as reckoned by local time in Europe, Africa, and western Asia – locations where the event could be seen.”

That event also occurred at the moon’s orbital perigee, making it an extra bright super moon.

Aufdenberg said that by his calculations, the last time a super moon, blue moon and total lunar eclipse all together were visible from the eastern United States was on May 31, 1844.

According to Sky and Telescope, the last blue moon total lunar eclipse visible from North America happened on March 31, 1866.

“But on that date the moon was near apogee, its most distant point from Earth,” it said.

Lunar eclipses during a super moon happen rather regularly. The last one was in September 2015.

Lunar eclipses occur at least twice a year.

Super moons can happen four to six times a year.

The next super moon lunar eclipse visible throughout all of the United States will be January 21, 2019 – though that one will not be a blue moon.

With additional input from AFP