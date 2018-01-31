Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 31 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Nawaz's counsel appears as SC begins Article 62 case hearing

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jan 31, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's counsel Azam Tarrar is representing him today in the Supreme Court as it began proceedings of the case pertaining to the disqualification time period of lawmakers.

The case, which is likely to have a substantial effect on disqualified politicians including Nawaz, is being heard to determine the duration of the disqualification of elected officials on violation of Article 62(1)(f) and other related laws. 

Though the over dozen petitioners are lawmakers disqualified for possessing fake degrees, the case has ramifications for Nawaz as well as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former secretary general Jahangir Tareen — both were unseated from Parliament on violation of Article 62(1)(f).

SC adjourns Article 62 case hearing, Nawaz issued another notice

Case adjourned till Wednesday

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case on Tuesday. 

In its previous hearing, the court had summoned both Tareen and Nawaz, however, only the PTI leader showed up in court on Tuesday.

On his way to the apex court, Tareen said the determination of the disqualification period is necessary, adding that disqualification durations over a dubious money trail and having a fake degree should be different.

As the hearing went underway, the bench was informed that neither Nawaz nor any counsel representing him is present in court.

"If Nawaz doesn't want to come then that's his choice," the chief justice remarked, adding that an ex-parte decision, based on merit, will be made in case he doesn't show up."

The court then issued another notice to Nawaz to appear in court today or be represented by a counsel.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi gets interim bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi gets interim bail in 2014 dharna violence cases

 Updated 48 minutes ago
Kohat killing: SC to hear Asma murder suo motu case today

Kohat killing: SC to hear Asma murder suo motu case today

 Updated an hour ago
Child pornography: FIA conducting three inquiries in Punjab

Child pornography: FIA conducting three inquiries in Punjab

 Updated 9 hours ago
Security forces clear train track after explosion in Balochistan: ISPR

Security forces clear train track after explosion in Balochistan: ISPR

 Updated 11 hours ago
Bilawal accuses PTI of giving patronage to terrorists, killers

Bilawal accuses PTI of giving patronage to terrorists, killers

 Updated 11 hours ago
Will make efforts to get justice for victims of fake encounters: Siyal

Will make efforts to get justice for victims of fake encounters: Siyal

 Updated 11 hours ago
Advertisement
KP police was aware of life threats to Asma, says sister

KP police was aware of life threats to Asma, says sister

 Updated 12 hours ago
Handed over 27 people with suspected links to TTA, HN to Afghanistan in November: FO

Handed over 27 people with suspected links to TTA, HN to Afghanistan in November: FO

 Updated 13 hours ago
FC apprehends 10 terror suspects in Balochistan

FC apprehends 10 terror suspects in Balochistan

Updated 14 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM