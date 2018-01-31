Nawaz's counsel appears as SC begins Article 62 case hearing

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's counsel Azam Tarrar is representing him today in the Supreme Court as it began proceedings of the case pertaining to the disqualification time period of lawmakers.

The case, which is likely to have a substantial effect on disqualified politicians including Nawaz, is being heard to determine the duration of the disqualification of elected officials on violation of Article 62(1)(f) and other related laws.

Though the over dozen petitioners are lawmakers disqualified for possessing fake degrees, the case has ramifications for Nawaz as well as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) former secretary general Jahangir Tareen — both were unseated from Parliament on violation of Article 62(1)(f).

A five-member larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah, heard the case on Tuesday.

In its previous hearing, the court had summoned both Tareen and Nawaz, however, only the PTI leader showed up in court on Tuesday.

On his way to the apex court, Tareen said the determination of the disqualification period is necessary, adding that disqualification durations over a dubious money trail and having a fake degree should be different.

As the hearing went underway, the bench was informed that neither Nawaz nor any counsel representing him is present in court.

"If Nawaz doesn't want to come then that's his choice," the chief justice remarked, adding that an ex-parte decision, based on merit, will be made in case he doesn't show up."

The court then issued another notice to Nawaz to appear in court today or be represented by a counsel.