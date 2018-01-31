LHC issues notice to Nawaz, Maryam on contempt petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah, demanding their response on a contempt of court case petitioned by Advocate Azahar Siddiqui.



In the petition, Advocate Siddiqui maintained that Nawaz, his daughter Maryam Nawaz has made anti-judiciary speeches in the recently held Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Jalsa in Jaranwala, hence the court should initiate contempt of court proceedings against them.

While hearing the case, Justice Shahid Karim directed the petitioner to present of pieces of evidence of contempt in the next hearing.

The petitioner has stated that Nawaz, Maryam and Rana Sanaullah did contempt of the court in the public gathering and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulation Authority (PEMRA) allowed it to run on the tv channels, hence action should be taken against them.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted hearing on a contempt of court petition against the above-mentioned PML-N leaders on Jan 29.

Other respondents in the case include the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority. The petitioner claimed that the father-daughter duo uttered anti-judiciary remarks at a rally in Kot Momin and in Punjab House.

Speaking in Jarnwala, Nawaz said: "You elected me as the prime minister so how can someone else announce my ouster," he said, adding that whether his disqualification was for five years or life, no one could affect his relationship with the public.

"The public's decision will be the final decision."

"There is another petition in the court to get me removed from party presidentship, but will you accept such a decision?" he inquired from the rally participants.

Referring to his movement for the supremacy of justice, Nawaz said, "I speak about the movement of justice today, which will ensure that a person will not have to deal with cases against their grandfather."

The PML-N president also touched upon the reasons for his ouster, a recurring theme in his recent rallies.

"Is it a crime to not draw a salary from your son?" Nawaz questioned the attendees of the rally. "I was ousted because of this crime."

Nawaz was disqualified by the Supreme Court in its landmark July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.

Maryam Nawaz took the stage prior to Nawaz's address and implored the rally's attendees to rise up against the injustices in Pakistan. "Do you accept a Pakistan where the public’s vote has the lowest worth," questioned Maryam.

"Are you willing to accept a Pakistan in which an elected prime minister attends court summons, along with his daughter, but dictators such as Musharraf pay no heed to the court," she said.