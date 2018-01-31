Rao Anwar’s arrest: Sindh IGP says no way to trace Whatsapp call

Inspector General of Police Sindh AD Khawaja pictured outside the Supreme Court in Islamabad here on January 31, 2018. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Sindh IGP AD Khawaja expressed inability to give a certain date of apprehending Rao Anwar who still remains at large after his arrest orders over the 'fake encounter' of a 27-year-old man in Karachi.

The absconding police official is wanted by authorities in connection to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud — who along with three others — was killed in an ‘exchange of fire’ with a police team led by Anwar on January 13 in Shah Latif Town, Karachi.

"There is no available mechanism to trace a WhatsApp call," Khawaja said while addressing the media outside the Supreme Court earlier today.

Anwar, on Tuesday, had contacted Geo News through WhatsApp from an undisclosed location and commented on a raid conducted by the capital city police on a property the latter had claimed belongs to the fugitive. He had also declared that he was present in Pakistan.



When asked about Anwar fleeing from the Benazir Bhutto International Airport, the Sindh police chief said the question should be directed to the Capital Territory Police.

"We registered a case and took [the required] steps but I cannot give a certain date of Anwar's arrest."

LEAs unable to apprehend absconding officer

The authorities have failed to produce Anwar even after a 72-hour Supreme Court deadline to arrest the wanted official expired on January 30.

Even after the Sindh police chief wrote a letter to intelligence agencies and police departments of all provinces to seek their help in arresting Anwar, the absconder has continues to take the lead in his cat-and-mouse game with the law enforcement authorities (LEAs).

While authorities had claimed that a raid conducted on a house in Islamabad belonged to Rao, the latter, in an exclusive conversation with Geo News from an undisclosed location, had denied ownership of the property.

Sindh Home Minister Sohail Ahmed Siyal, when asked why authorities had failed to produce the man despite his constant contact with the media, had shrugged off responsibility, stating that the provincial police department was responsible for Anwar's arrest.

Naqeebullah murder case

Anwar and his police party went into hiding soon after an inquiry committee was formed, following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah's family.

An FIR was registered against the suspended SSP and his associates, owing to their no-show and alleged involvement in the case.

The committee, headed by Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Sanaullah Abbasi, submitted its report on the case to the Supreme Court on Friday, which stated that Naqeebullah was killed in a 'fake encounter' with the police.

Meanwhile, the Sindh police chief on Sunday wrote a letter to intelligence agencies, seeking their technical and intelligence assistance to apprehend Anwar.

The letter for assistance stated that Anwar had reached Islamabad through a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on the morning of January 20 and attempted to flee to Dubai on January 23, but was barred from doing so by immigration officials.



Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court on Saturday, after the apex court's 72-hour deadline, IG Khawaja had said: “I think that he [Rao Anwar] should face the court. The court will listen to his legal arguments.”

Responding to a question about the court's deadline, Khawaja remarked: “We will try our best to arrest him.”