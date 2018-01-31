Jirga protesting Naqeebullah’s killing ends in Karachi

KARACHI: Members of the Mehsud tribe ended Wednesday their jirga held in Sohrab Goth to protest the killing of Naqeebullah in a ‘fake police encounter’.



According to the jirga chairperson, Rehmatullah Mehsud, Sindh IGP AD Khwaja had assured them of taken the case to a logical end. Therefore, he added, they have decided to give the investigation time.

The jirga was set up following the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah in Shah Latif Town of Karachi.

Leaders of various political parties visited the jirga camp to express solidarity with the bereaved family.

On Thursday, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Siraj-ul-Haq addressed the jirga, demanding suspended SSP Rao Anwar be hanged to death. The JI chief made the statement as it has been reported that Anwar was present at the site when the fake encounter was carried out, in which Naqeebullah and three others were killed.

Siraj said if the authorities concerned do not want another Rao Anwar, the one who is at large should be hanged.

Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani also visited the protest camp where he expressed grief with Naqeebullah’s father.