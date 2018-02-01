Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
Web Desk

PM Abbasi inaugurates Digi Skills programme for ICT training of youth

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the Digi Skills programme on Thursday, aimed at imparting ICT training to one million youth through online modules.

Addressing the ceremony, the Prime Minister said the present government has delivered in many fields by building motorways, ports, airports and power plants but the advancement in information technology sector is its most important contribution in the last five years.

The premier said that the Digi Skills programme will equip youth to get online jobs and earn money in a non-traditional manner. He said that he has full faith in the youth of the country and expressed confidence that women in particular will lead in e-commerce and digital skills.

The world is changing fast due to a revolution in information technology, he noted, adding that it is the government's responsibility to fully facilitate the private sector to take initiative and lead the way.

He said that the government on its part remains committed to ensuring availability of broadband in every inch of the country.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunications Anusha Rehman hailed the Digi Skills program as an important step forward in the sector. She said the program will create online employment opportunities to enable youth to earn 200 to 300 dollars per month.

She further pointed out that Pakistan is emerging as an IT leader in the world, and with the help of this program, youth from across the country will be providing their services to the entire world. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Asma Rani murder case: YDA demands KP govt to arrest killers in 72 hours

Asma Rani murder case: YDA demands KP govt to arrest killers in 72 hours

 Updated an hour ago
DI Khan assault case: PHC orders police to arrest prime suspect in three weeks

DI Khan assault case: PHC orders police to arrest prime suspect in three weeks

 Updated 2 hours ago
Nehal Hashmi’s unconditional apology should have been accepted: Sanaullah

Nehal Hashmi’s unconditional apology should have been accepted: Sanaullah

Updated 3 hours ago
SC to continue hearing Shahzeb murder case appeal today

SC to continue hearing Shahzeb murder case appeal today

Updated 4 hours ago
All political parties retained Article 62(1)(f) after 18th Amendment: CJP

All political parties retained Article 62(1)(f) after 18th Amendment: CJP

Updated 4 hours ago
Nawaz chairs PML-N meeting after arriving in Karachi

Nawaz chairs PML-N meeting after arriving in Karachi

Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
SC disqualifies Senator Nehal Hashmi, orders one-month jail term for contempt

SC disqualifies Senator Nehal Hashmi, orders one-month jail term for contempt

Updated 5 hours ago
Bilawal Bhutto slams hike in petrol prices

Bilawal Bhutto slams hike in petrol prices

 Updated 6 hours ago
Naqeebullah killing case: Sindh IGP gets 10 days to nab Rao Anwar

Naqeebullah killing case: Sindh IGP gets 10 days to nab Rao Anwar

Updated 6 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM