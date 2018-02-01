Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Thursday Feb 01 2018
By
Web Desk

Cuteness alert: Sania Mirza wishes happy birthday to Shoaib Malik

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

The power couple of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza is a fan favourite both sides of the border 

Love is in the air for our favourite Indo-Pak celebrity couple!

Tennis star Sania Mirza wished her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik a very happy birthday in the most adorable way, making their fans go gooey-eyed.

As the batsman turns 36 today, Sania posted a beautiful portrait of the couple on Twitter. In the picture, the two are donned in classy white outfits, with beaming smiles on their faces.

Shoaib’s reply to the post was even cuter – a simple emoji that said it all. 

Fellow cricketers also shared their birthday messages. Hasan Ali posted a flashback picture of the two.

Shadab Khan had a bit of fun along the way. 

Azhar Ali and Rumman Raees joined in too. 

Suresh Raina from across the border also felicitated the all-rounder. 

The Pakistan Cricket Board paid a birthday tribute with a picture from the Champions Trophy. 

Happy birthday, Shoaib!

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

All Blacks legend Carter hints Japan will be last hurrah

All Blacks legend Carter hints Japan will be last hurrah

 Updated 6 hours ago
Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler dies in car crash

Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler dies in car crash

 Updated 8 hours ago
Tottenham stun United as Chelsea crash to Bournemouth

Tottenham stun United as Chelsea crash to Bournemouth

 Updated 9 hours ago
Khalid Latif’s plea against five-year ban rejected

Khalid Latif’s plea against five-year ban rejected

Updated yesterday
Nepal's 'Shane Warne' keen to soak up IPL experience

Nepal's 'Shane Warne' keen to soak up IPL experience

 Updated yesterday
ICC probes UAE league after farcical dismissals go viral

ICC probes UAE league after farcical dismissals go viral

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Klopp relieved as Liverpool bounce back

Klopp relieved as Liverpool bounce back

 Updated yesterday
Female judokas strike a blow for women’s rights in Pakistan

Female judokas strike a blow for women’s rights in Pakistan

 Updated yesterday
Amir Khan's water stunt makes a splash

Amir Khan's water stunt makes a splash

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM