Cuteness alert: Sania Mirza wishes happy birthday to Shoaib Malik

The power couple of Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza is a fan favourite both sides of the border

Love is in the air for our favourite Indo-Pak celebrity couple!



Tennis star Sania Mirza wished her cricketer husband Shoaib Malik a very happy birthday in the most adorable way, making their fans go gooey-eyed.

As the batsman turns 36 today, Sania posted a beautiful portrait of the couple on Twitter. In the picture, the two are donned in classy white outfits, with beaming smiles on their faces.

Shoaib’s reply to the post was even cuter – a simple emoji that said it all.

Fellow cricketers also shared their birthday messages. Hasan Ali posted a flashback picture of the two.

Shadab Khan had a bit of fun along the way.

Azhar Ali and Rumman Raees joined in too.

Suresh Raina from across the border also felicitated the all-rounder.

The Pakistan Cricket Board paid a birthday tribute with a picture from the Champions Trophy.

Happy birthday, Shoaib!