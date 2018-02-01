Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Feb 01 2018
GEO NEWS

Naqeebullah's family denies settlement reports with Rao Anwar

GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 01, 2018

KARACHI: The cousin of Waziristan native Naqeebullah, Noor Rehman, on Thursday denied reports that a compromise has been reached between Naqeeb's family and absconding police officer Rao Anwar. 

The absconding police official is wanted by authorities in connection to the extrajudicial murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

"There are reports circulating on the media that Naqeebullah's family and Rao Anwar have reached a compromise, this is a lie and propaganda," said Rehman. 

Noor Rehman - Geo News screen grab 

He added that he has spoken with the Naqeebullah's father, and the father has reiterated that he will not reach any settlement in the case. 

Rehman further said the family's demand is to give the strictest of punishments to Rao Anwar and his team. 

"We do not have any other demand."

Reports circulating had suggested that the two parties were close to reaching a settlement for blood money in the case. 

It was further reported that the elders of the affected family were onboard with the decision to settle the case. 

Earlier today, the Supreme Court of Pakistan granted an additional ten days to Inspector General Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja to arrest suspended Malir SSP Rao Anwar in the extrajudicial killing case of Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Last week, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of Naqeebullah’s case and had set a three-day deadline for Anwar's arrest which expired on Tuesday (January 30). 

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by police in what was later termed a fake encounter.

Following claims of innocence from Naqeebullah’s family, an inquiry committee was formed which cleared the 27-year-old of any wrongdoing. An FIR was registered against Anwar and others in the case. Since then, Rao Anwar has been in hiding. 

