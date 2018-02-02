Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Feb 02 2018
AQArshad Qureshi

Nehal Hashmi shifted to jail hospital due to chest pain

AQArshad Qureshi

Friday Feb 02, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Senator Nehal Hashmi on Friday was shifted to the hospital at Adiala Jail after complaining of chest pain.

Hashmi had been shifted to prison after he was sentenced to one-month imprisonment by the Supreme Court for contempt. 

He was also fined Rs50,000 and disqualified from holding public office for a period of five years.

According to jail officials, Hashmi’s health had deteriorated and after complaining of chest pain he was admitted to the jail hospital.

The Supreme Court had served Hashmi with a contempt notice following a speech to workers in Karachi last year, in which he had threatened the prime minister’s unidentified enemies.

SC disqualifies Nehal Hashmi, orders one-month jail term for contempt

Supreme Court had taken notice of PML-N senator's contemptuous remarks on May 31, 2017

The three-member bench of headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justices Dost Mohammad and Maqbool Baqar announced the 2-1 decision on Thursday. 

A dissenting note was authored by Justice Dost.

Nehal Hashmi was taken into police custody from the premises of the Supreme Court and shifted to the Secretariat Police Station and later Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi.  

