pakistan
Friday Feb 02 2018
Mehmood Jan Babar

Post-mortem: Violence did not cause death of 11-year-old maid

ABBOTTABAD: The initial post-mortem report of 11-year-old Misbah has revealed that violence was not the cause of death.

Misbah’s body was exhumed yesterday and samples taken from the remains were sent for testing.

According to the initial post-mortem report, the cause of death was suffocation due to the skin of a tangerine stuck in her throat. According to DIG Hazara, a final post-mortem report will be available in the next 2-3 days.

Misbah who was employed as a domestic worker at the residence of Shoaib Ghani - the brother of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Higher Education Minister Mushtaq Ghani had passed away on January 25.

Following reports of Misbah’s death, a committee had been constituted by DIG Hazara to determine if the cause was natural or not.

The Supreme Court had also taken Suo Motu notice of Misbah’s death and sought details from the Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A police spokesperson during the initial investigation had stated that Misbah’s health deteriorated after eating fruits, following which she was taken to a hospital and passed away. 

