Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Rana Sanaullah expresses gratitude to COAS, judiciary for role in Zainab case

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 02, 2018


LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed on Friday his gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the judiciary for playing their role in resolving the Zainab rape, murder case.

While speaking in a press conference, Sanaullah said that he can only pray for those who are doing point scoring on the issue.

Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 in Kasur and found five days later from a garbage pile. The post-mortem revealed Zainab had been raped and murdered. Later, the authorities succeeded in nabbing the suspect, Imran, said to be a serial killer involved in several similar cases in Kasur. 

Zainab rape-murder: JIT to probe seven other similar cases

TV anchor who claimed that the murder suspect holds 37 bank accounts did not appear before JIT today

"Everyone played their role in taking the beast to the court of law," he said. "Thanks to Almighty the suspect was arrested due to forensic laboratory."

The provincial minister said that the incident was very regrettable.

"Such incidents become a source of embarrassment for the nation," he added. “We are equally sorry for the incidents which happened in Mardan and Kohat.”

Sanaullah lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over their handling of Mardan and Kohat incident. 

"The district president's relative kept threatening the girl and shot the girl, The PTI leader has no shame, he even didn't take any action against the district president," he said. "He didn't even ask the police how the suspect fled the country. Had this happened in Punjab, CM would have made an example."

Sanaullah informed that Punjab Forensic Lab has now a DNA profile, and the medical authority has asked the KP government to send the suspects, in view of matching their DNA samples.

The law minister said that the suspect was arrested not only because of the DNA results, but also other leading evidence. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Gulalai criticises police forces of Sindh, KP

Gulalai criticises police forces of Sindh, KP

 Updated 24 minutes ago
NAB orders inquiry into Imran's use of KP CM's official helicopters

NAB orders inquiry into Imran's use of KP CM's official helicopters

Updated an hour ago
Post-mortem: Violence did not cause death of 11-year-old maid

Post-mortem: Violence did not cause death of 11-year-old maid

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC issues contempt notice to Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz

SC issues contempt notice to Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz

 Updated 3 hours ago
Strict merit needed for betterment of future generations, says AJK education minister

Strict merit needed for betterment of future generations, says AJK education minister

 Updated 2 hours ago
Imran’s counsel remains no-show in defamation case hearing

Imran’s counsel remains no-show in defamation case hearing

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
ANP chief criticises Fazl, Achakzai for opposing KP-FATA merger

ANP chief criticises Fazl, Achakzai for opposing KP-FATA merger

 Updated 4 hours ago
ECP de-notifies Nehal Hashmi from Senate

ECP de-notifies Nehal Hashmi from Senate

 Updated 4 hours ago
Islamabad sit-in seeking justice for Naqeebullah enters second day

Islamabad sit-in seeking justice for Naqeebullah enters second day

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM