Rana Sanaullah expresses gratitude to COAS, judiciary for role in Zainab case





LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah expressed on Friday his gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the judiciary for playing their role in resolving the Zainab rape, murder case.



While speaking in a press conference, Sanaullah said that he can only pray for those who are doing point scoring on the issue.

Zainab was kidnapped on January 4 in Kasur and found five days later from a garbage pile. The post-mortem revealed Zainab had been raped and murdered. Later, the authorities succeeded in nabbing the suspect, Imran, said to be a serial killer involved in several similar cases in Kasur.



"Everyone played their role in taking the beast to the court of law," he said. "Thanks to Almighty the suspect was arrested due to forensic laboratory."

The provincial minister said that the incident was very regrettable.

"Such incidents become a source of embarrassment for the nation," he added. “We are equally sorry for the incidents which happened in Mardan and Kohat.”

Sanaullah lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government over their handling of Mardan and Kohat incident.

"The district president's relative kept threatening the girl and shot the girl, The PTI leader has no shame, he even didn't take any action against the district president," he said. "He didn't even ask the police how the suspect fled the country. Had this happened in Punjab, CM would have made an example."

Sanaullah informed that Punjab Forensic Lab has now a DNA profile, and the medical authority has asked the KP government to send the suspects, in view of matching their DNA samples.

The law minister said that the suspect was arrested not only because of the DNA results, but also other leading evidence.

