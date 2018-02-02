Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 02 2018
Ashraf Khan

Commissioner Karachi orders milk to be sold at government price

Ashraf Khan

Friday Feb 02, 2018

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Ejaz Ahmed Khan on Friday ordered strict action against retailers who are not selling milk according to government-prescribed prices. 

During a meeting with dairy and cattle farmers, Khan said a crackdown will be launched against such retailers and those flouting government regulations would be arrested. 

With the ongoing negotiations between the farmers and the commissioner breaking down, Khan stating that there will be no increase in milk prices, after the farmers had requested a Rs15 increase. 

He also asked the dairy farmers for assurance that the milk supplied to the metropolis would be pure and upto standard. 

The dairy farmers stated that measures for the arrest of farmers were unacceptable and they would announce their future course of action. 



