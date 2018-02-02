Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Friday Feb 02 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PAF conducts live firing of beyond visual range missile

By
GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 02, 2018

Courtesy PAF.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday conducted a live missile firing exercise from the indigenously produced JF-17 Thunder aircraft, said a press statement from the PAF.

The aircraft shot down a slow speed target with BVR (Beyond Visual Range) and IR (Infrared) missile with pinpoint accuracy at Sonmiani firing range.

The statement added that a state-of-the-art weapon test range was made operational to track the complete trajectory of the aircraft and launched missiles.

"This modern facility, developed in collaboration with Chinese authorities, is equipped with real-time tracking and measuring equipment to qualify the indigenously developed and procured weapon systems," said PAF. 

IR image of target being hit by missile. -PAF

"The live demonstration was a potent display of the PAF’s capability to successfully locate and destroy high/slow speed moving targets by employing high-tech inventory of aircraft and missiles," added the statement. 

Addressing the ceremony, Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman said the successful testing of these sophisticated weapons is a testimony of JF-17 Thunder's multirole capabilities.

"It is a matter of immense pride that six PAF fighter squadrons have already being equipped with the JF-17 Thunder aircraft, making it the backbone of our aerial defence," said Aman. 


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC demonstrated immense patience in Nehal Hashmi’s case: former CJP

SC demonstrated immense patience in Nehal Hashmi’s case: former CJP

 Updated an hour ago
Afghan allegations based on misconceptions caused by foreign elements: NSC

Afghan allegations based on misconceptions caused by foreign elements: NSC

 Updated an hour ago
Policemen allegedly involved in ATM scam in Lahore

Policemen allegedly involved in ATM scam in Lahore

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two shot dead in DI Khan targeted killings

Two shot dead in DI Khan targeted killings

 Updated 3 hours ago
Couple electrocution case: Court dismisses police report, orders arrest of jirga members

Couple electrocution case: Court dismisses police report, orders arrest of jirga members

 Updated 4 hours ago
Shahrukh Jatoi, others shifted to Karachi Central Jail

Shahrukh Jatoi, others shifted to Karachi Central Jail

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
People with disabilities made to climb stairs for job interviews in Hyderabad

People with disabilities made to climb stairs for job interviews in Hyderabad

Updated 4 hours ago
Commissioner Karachi orders milk to be sold at government price

Commissioner Karachi orders milk to be sold at government price

 Updated 4 hours ago
First meeting of Pak-Afghan Joint Working Group on Saturday: FO

First meeting of Pak-Afghan Joint Working Group on Saturday: FO

 Updated 5 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM