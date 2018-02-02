PAF conducts live firing of beyond visual range missile

Courtesy PAF.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday conducted a live missile firing exercise from the indigenously produced JF-17 Thunder aircraft, said a press statement from the PAF.

The aircraft shot down a slow speed target with BVR (Beyond Visual Range) and IR (Infrared) missile with pinpoint accuracy at Sonmiani firing range.

The statement added that a state-of-the-art weapon test range was made operational to track the complete trajectory of the aircraft and launched missiles.

"This modern facility, developed in collaboration with Chinese authorities, is equipped with real-time tracking and measuring equipment to qualify the indigenously developed and procured weapon systems," said PAF.

IR image of target being hit by missile. -PAF

"The live demonstration was a potent display of the PAF’s capability to successfully locate and destroy high/slow speed moving targets by employing high-tech inventory of aircraft and missiles," added the statement.



Addressing the ceremony, Chief of Air Staff Sohail Aman said the successful testing of these sophisticated weapons is a testimony of JF-17 Thunder's multirole capabilities.

"It is a matter of immense pride that six PAF fighter squadrons have already being equipped with the JF-17 Thunder aircraft, making it the backbone of our aerial defence," said Aman.



