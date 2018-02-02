Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 02 2018
GEO NEWS

Afghan allegations based on misconceptions caused by foreign elements: NSC

GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 02, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presides over 18th meeting of the National Security Committee in Islamabad on Friday.

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday, in a statement issued, said the allegations by the Afghan government, following a recent spate of terrorist attacks in Kabul, are based on "misconceptions created by certain foreign elements".

The committee expressed the resolve to forge ahead, despite difficulties, with positive engagement with Afghanistan, including the already planned visit of the Pakistani delegation to Kabul on February 3, 2018, for discussions on Pakistan-proposed "Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Solidarity".

Expressing satisfaction on the progress made with regard to border controls with Afghanistan, the NSC noted that the Afghan government should support the fencing of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as being in the interest of both countries.

The meeting also reviewed the actions taken by the federal and provincial governments to fulfil the country’s international responsibilities under the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) framework. 

It expressed satisfaction over the objectives achieved so far and directed the concerned ministries to complete the few outstanding actions at the earliest.

The NSC also directed that the achievements made by Pakistan in fulfilling its international obligations should be fully shared with the FATF, and expressed its hope that the task force will not be politicised by a few countries.

During today's NSC, the security situation in the region was discussed and the attendees strongly condemned the recent spate of terrorist attacks in Kabul. 

It observed that the government and people of Pakistan shared the shock, grief and sorrow of their Afghan brethren and stood by their side in complete solidarity.

The forum also emphasised that the people of Pakistan understand the pain and anguish of the people of Afghanistan well since they are themselves the greatest victims of terrorism.

Moreover, the committee reaffirmed Pakistan’s position of continuing to play its role for regional stability and peace.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi presided over the 18th meeting of the NSC on Friday, which was attended by Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Air Chief Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Pakistan's National Security Advisor Lt Gen (retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, and other senior civil and military officials.

Pakistan had earlier rejected “knee-jerk allegations” by some Afghan circles after the attack on a hotel in Kabul and subsequent attacks in the Afghan capital, including an ambulance bomb which killed more than 100 people. 

