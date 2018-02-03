Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 03 2018
Man arrested for attempting to sexually assault minor in Karachi

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

KARACHI: A man who allegedly tried to sexually assault a minor girl was arrested Friday night in the city's Sher Shah area, Geo News reported citing police officials.

The alleged abuser is said to be the minor girl's neighbour, law enforcement authorities (LEAs) mentioned, adding that he was arrested over a complaint from the victim's parents and that an investigation was subsequently launched into the matter.

Security officials further said the parents of the minor were informed of the incident by the area's residents.

Baldia Town raid

Police arrested an alleged member of Lyari gang war's Zahid Ladla Group late night in Gulshan-e-Mazdoor of the city's Baldia Town area, Geo News reported.

The suspect was identified as Rashid Baloch (alias Chikna).

On the other hand, four dacoits were also detained from New Karachi late Friday night, police said.

