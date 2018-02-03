Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 03 2018
Faizan Lakhani

In Pakistan to prove football unites the world, says French legend Karembeu

Faizan Lakhani

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

Christian Karembeu speaks to Geo News 

LAHORE: French FIFA World Cup winner Christian Karembeu said he is happy to be sharing in the historic stopover of the FIFA World Cup trophy in Pakistan, as he, along with other local stars, landed here earlier today on the trophy tour.

Speaking to Geo News upon his arrival in Lahore, Karembeu, who was part of the French team which won the World Cup in 1998, said today marks a big day for football in Pakistan.

“It’s a big day for football in Pakistan. [I am] here in Pakistan to prove that football unites the world,” said the former star, as he shared his excitement about being here for the special occasion.

Karembeu accompanied the trophy to Pakistan along with former cricket captain Younis Khan, singers Quratulain Baloch, Momina Mustehsan, actor Maya Ali and other celebrities on a special chartered flight from Thailand.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 trophy will remain in Lahore for a day, on its global journey across 91 cities in 51 countries and six continents. The trophy will return to host nation Russia in May ahead of the World Cup.

FIFA World Cup Trophy lands in Pakistan

Lahore welcomes the trophy as it arrives here on its global journey across six continents

Karembeu said he aims to promote football in Pakistan during the trophy tour. “Cricket is more popular here, but there is definitely room for football here. This [trophy] tour will also encourage local football talent here.”

The 47-year-old urged football fans in Pakistan to never stop dreaming and aiming high.

“Continue to dream, be persistent with your goals. How else will you achieve your dreams?” he said.

Karembeu said he was pleased to find out La Liga matches are aired live on channels in Pakistan.

He also expressed hope that France will win the World Cup this year, after a gap of 20 years.

