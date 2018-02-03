Aisam, Aqeel steer Pakistan to 3-0 win in Davis Cup Group I tie

Saturday Feb 03, 2018
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan beat South Korea in the doubles contest to win the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group I tie by 3-0 at the Pakistan Sports Complex today.
Aisam and Aqeel beat their South Korean rivals Soon Woo Kwon and Lim Yong Kyu 7-6, 6-4 (8-6) in the doubles to claim a 3-0 win in the tie.
In the first match of the tie on Friday, Aisam had defeated the visitors’ top player Soon Woo Kwon 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(8-6). In the second singles match, Aqeel had overcome Korea’s No. 2 Seong-chan Hong after a tough contest of 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.
With today’s victory, Pakistan have qualified for Round 2 against Uzbekistan.
