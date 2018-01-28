CCTV video of Intezar Ahmed's killing emerges after two weeks

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of Intezar Ahmed's murder surfaced on Sunday, two weeks after the alleged police killing of 19-year-old teenager in Karachi's Defence.

Intezar was killed under mysterious circumstances when Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his car on Khayaban-e-Ittehad in the Defence locality of the city on January 13.

The video shows Intezar's car being intercepted by another car from the front, while a third car and a motorbike also approach and stop to the left of Intezar's vehicle.

Apart from these, another motorbike stays at a little distance to the right side of Intezar's car.

Shortly after the 19-year-old's vehicle is signalled to go, it is shot at from the back, the footage reveals. The plain-clothed personnel riding the second motorbike and positioned to the right also fire shots at Intezar's vehicle.

Video also shows that none of the police personnel at the spot is uniformed.

The question rises here as to how could a person differentiate whether the men in plain clothes were police personnel or muggers.

JIT visits site of incident

The case is being investigated by a joint investigation team (JIT), which visited the site of the incident on Saturday.

The team of investigators comprises representatives from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Pakistan Rangers, Special Branch and Karachi Police.



SSP CTD Pervez Chandio, head of the investigation team, confirmed Saturday that the investigators visited the site and recorded detailed statement of Madeeha Kiyani, the girl who was with Intezar at the time of the incident.

Chandio said that the data of several phones was being examined, adding that the third session of the JIT will be held on Monday.

Two officials fired the weapon and forensic details have been matched, the SSP CTD reiterated.

A final report will be issued after the third session, he said, adding that it will be before time to say anything as speculation is rife pertaining to the matter.

Witness, others record statements

On Friday, Intezar’s father Ishtiaq Ahmed, suspended SSP Muqaddas Haider and witness Madiha Kiyani appeared before the JIT, headed by SSP CTD Intelligence Pervaiz Chandio, to record their statements.

Haider recorded his statement with the JIT for four hours. After which, Kiyani appeared before the JIT to record her statement.

Intezar's father, who recorded his statement first, was flanked by his lawyer after his appearance and did not speak to the media.

While recording the statement with the JIT, Intezar's father presented his reservations before the committee.

Calls for release of CCTV footage

Earlier this week, Intezar's father said that the truth behind his son's killing will not be revealed unless the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage is released.



"The police are weaving a new story after recording former SSP [Muqadas Haider] and Madiha Kiyani's statements," Ishtiaq said in an exclusive conversation with Geo News.

"The truth behind my son's killing will not be revealed unless [the police] release the CCTV footage [of the crime scene]," he said, demanding the arrest of former SSP Muqadas Haider.

Owing to the spotlight on the case, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah had ordered a judicial inquiry into the murder.

During a conversation with Intezar’s father, he had said that an inquiry would be conducted according to the family’s wishes.