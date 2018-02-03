Books replace guns in Kacha Umrani area of Rajanpur

RAJANPUR: Long known as a retreat for dacoits, Kacha Umrani in Rujhan tehsil of Rajanpur was deprived of an education system due to the reign of terror.



Dacoits would take refuge on the banks of the Indus, which cuts through this town of around 400,000.

The town is also known for the infamous 'Chotu gang' — a group of criminals involved in kidnapping and murder in and around Rajanpur.

It was the constant battles of the Chotu gang with law enforcement agencies that caused schools in Kacha Umrani to close down. Those who dared to stay open were chased away.

Students at the school in Kacha Umrani. Photo: Geo News screen grab

But ever since the area has been freed of the anti-social elements, locals have resolved to bring it back to life — with the help of education.

Locals wanted to start life anew and carry out routine activities without any fear after members of the Chotu gang surrendered to the armed forces in April 2016. However, the government did not extend any help to them when it came to restoring schools.

Under these circumstances, locals resorted to self-help, managing to start a school where nearly 150 children and teenagers are getting primary education.

Lessons under way at the school in Kacha Umrani. Photo: Geo News screen grab

While talking to Geo News, the students of this school said they were upset over the fact that their area was known as a haven for dacoits and regretted that schools were shut down.

Chhotu gang



On April 20, 2016, the gang members surrendered to the armed forces that had surrounded them in Kacha Jamal. They also released 24 policemen whom they had held hostage.

Over 1,600 security personnel took part in the operation which continued for 23 days.

Initially, the Rajanpur offensive was launched by the police after getting a go-ahead from the Federal Interior Ministry. But after seven police officails were killed, the army announced to take over the operation.

According to reports, a bigwig from Rujhan tried to facilitate the surrender through media persons already in touch with Ghulam Rasool alias Chhotu, the gang leader.