Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 03 2018
By
IRIlyas Raza

Books replace guns in Kacha Umrani area of Rajanpur

By
IRIlyas Raza

Saturday Feb 03, 2018

RAJANPUR: Long known as a retreat for dacoits, Kacha Umrani in Rujhan tehsil of Rajanpur was deprived of an education system due to the reign of terror.

Dacoits would take refuge on the banks of the Indus, which cuts through this town of around 400,000.

The town is also known for the infamous 'Chotu gang' — a group of criminals involved in kidnapping and murder in and around Rajanpur.

It was the constant battles of the Chotu gang with law enforcement agencies that caused schools in Kacha Umrani to close down. Those who dared to stay open were chased away.

Students at the school in Kacha Umrani. Photo: Geo News screen grab

But ever since the area has been freed of the anti-social elements, locals have resolved to bring it back to life — with the help of education.

Locals wanted to start life anew and carry out routine activities without any fear after members of the Chotu gang surrendered to the armed forces in April 2016. However, the government did not extend any help to them when it came to restoring schools.

Under these circumstances, locals resorted to self-help, managing to start a school where nearly 150 children and teenagers are getting primary education.

Lessons under way at the school in Kacha Umrani. Photo: Geo News screen grab

While talking to Geo News, the students of this school said they were upset over the fact that their area was known as a haven for dacoits and regretted that schools were shut down. 

Chhotu gang 

On April 20, 2016, the gang members surrendered to the armed forces that had surrounded them in Kacha Jamal. They also released 24 policemen whom they had held hostage.

Chhotu Gang surrenders, hostages released

The 24 policemen held hostage were released as the Chhotu Gang surrendered to the security forces on Wednesday

Over 1,600 security personnel took part in the operation which continued for 23 days.

Initially, the Rajanpur offensive was launched by the police after getting a go-ahead from the Federal Interior Ministry. But after seven police officails were killed, the army announced to take over the operation.

According to reports, a bigwig from Rujhan tried to facilitate the surrender through media persons already in touch with Ghulam Rasool alias Chhotu, the gang leader.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Zardari once again started ‘horse-trading’ in politics: Abid Sher Ali

Zardari once again started ‘horse-trading’ in politics: Abid Sher Ali

 Updated 60 minutes ago
ECP issues poll schedule for Islamabad's two Senate seats

ECP issues poll schedule for Islamabad's two Senate seats

Updated an hour ago
Libya tragedy: FIA nabs four suspected human smugglers in Gujrat

Libya tragedy: FIA nabs four suspected human smugglers in Gujrat

Updated 2 hours ago
Progress linked to continuity of democracy, says PM Abbasi in Chitral

Progress linked to continuity of democracy, says PM Abbasi in Chitral

Updated 2 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam to address PML-N rally in Peshawar today

Nawaz, Maryam to address PML-N rally in Peshawar today

 Updated 23 minutes ago
JI leader shot dead in Bannu

JI leader shot dead in Bannu

 Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Ten injured in gas plant fire in Sheikhupura

Ten injured in gas plant fire in Sheikhupura

 Updated 4 hours ago
'Please take notice of Intizar's murder', father appeals to CJP in letter

'Please take notice of Intizar's murder', father appeals to CJP in letter

 Updated 6 hours ago
No substantial progress in Rao Anwar's arrest, AIG-headed meeting concludes

No substantial progress in Rao Anwar's arrest, AIG-headed meeting concludes

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM