Imran not to respond to Reham’s malicious statements: Awn Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will not respond to the 'malicious and frustrated rants' of his former wife Reham Khan, said senior party leader Awn Chaudhry on Sunday.



Chaudhry gave his statements in reaction to the interview given by Reham Khan, in which she expressed her surprise at the Supreme Court's judgment that gave a clean chit to Imran Khan in a disqualification case.

The PTI leader took to Twitter to react to the statements of former BBC weather presenter.



Awn Chaudhry while turning down the allegations by Reham Khan, said that the PTI chief respects women.

Reham in her interview to an Indian news channel had wondered over the apex court’s criteria for clearing her former husband.

"The Supreme Court in Pakistan has given him the label of Sadiq (honest) and Ameen (truthful)… I don't know what criteria did the Supreme Court have to allow so much concession to him,” she said.

Discussing the announcement of her marriage to the cricketer-turned-politician, she said that their nikkah was performed on October 31, 2014.

"There was an emphasis that our nikkah rituals be performed on October 31, 2014, and the same date was chosen for the divorce in 2015," she said, that she had no say in the marriage or divorce [dates].

"I am not habitual of lying so the circumstances got difficult for me," said Reham. "The marriage was not disclosed for two months and eight days."

The journalist said she was given the 'impression' that Imran's marriage with her would be announced in two to three days after it took place.

"Even in my case, the marriage was hidden, lied about, and weird things said about it," she said. "Even now, it is quite evident that the marriage has been solemnised but why is it being said that only the marriage proposal has been sent across."

"Getting married is a good thing, it is preferred and it should be disclosed."

She also said that she believes she will have to break her silence over certain things in her knowledge.