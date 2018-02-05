Kashmir Solidarity Day: PML-N to hold public gathering in Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD: In view of showing support to the people living in Indian-occupied Kashmir and appreciating their struggle for freedom, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders are expected to speak in a public gathering today here to express their solidarity with Kashmir cause.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider will speak on the occasion.



Over 16,000 chairs have been set up by the organisers at the University College ground Muzaffarabad. The venue ground and nearby areas have been decorated with the welcoming banners for the PML-N leaders.

Millions of Pakistan across the globe mark the day to express their support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations (UN) resolution.

A one-minute silence will be observed nationwide at 10 AM to pay homage to the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir and their struggle.

President Mamnoon Hussain will address the main ceremony of the Kashmir Solidarity Day in Islamabad today (Monday). Different documentaries encompassing the decades-old Kashmir struggle would also be shown.

In their separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity Day, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have said that the dream of peace and prosperity in the region will remain elusive without resolving the Kashmir dispute.



'Every day is Kashmir Solidarity Day for Pakistanis'

In a special message on the day, Pakistan’s representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said: “Today is the day for solidarity with Kashmir, but for Pakistan and Pakistanis every day is the day for Kashmir solidarity.”

“Here, in UN we raise this [Kashmir] issue again and again, and ask for implementation of UN resolutions,” she remarked.

“We are observing this day to pay tribute to the Kashmiris who have struggled since last 70 years. Their sacrifices will never go to waste. Pakistanis are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiris brothers,” she added.

'Hearts of Pakistanis, Kashmiris beat together'

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair remarked that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beat together due to their unanimity in terms of religion, beliefs, culture and traditions.

In his message issued on eve of Kashmir Dar, Sindh governor said that right to self-determination of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir needed to be urgently accepted so as to help restore peace in the region.