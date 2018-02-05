Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day

Pakistan is observing Kashmir Day today (February 5) to show solidarity with Kashmiris in in their struggle for freedom.



Millions of Pakistan across the globe mark the day to express their support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations (UN) resolution.

A one-minute silence was observed nationwide at 10 AM to pay homage to the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir and their struggle.

President Mamnoon Hussain will address the main ceremony of the Kashmir Solidarity Day in Islamabad today (Monday). Different documentaries encompassing the decades-old Kashmir struggle would also be shown.

In their separate messages on Kashmir Solidarity Day, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have said that the dream of peace and prosperity in the region will remain elusive without resolving the Kashmir dispute.

They called upon the international community to urge India to respect the Human Rights Charter, put an immediate end to gross human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

In his message, President Mamnoon Hussain said Pakistan reiterates its unwavering political, moral and diplomatic support to the people of Occupied Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination right in accordance with UN resolutions.

The Prime Minister said the resolution of Kashmir dispute is essential for regional peace and development.

Moreover, the PM has reached Muzzafarabad where he will address the joint sessions of AJK Legislative Assembly and AJK Council.

'Every day is Kashmir Solidarity Day for Pakistanis'

In a special message on the day, Pakistan’s representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said: “Today is the day for solidarity with Kashmir, but for Pakistan and Pakistanis every day is the day for Kashmir solidarity.”

“Here, in UN we raise this [Kashmir] issue again and again, and ask for implementation of UN resolutions,” she remarked.

“We are observing this day to pay tribute to the Kashmiris who have struggled since last 70 years. Their sacrifices will never go to waste. Pakistanis are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiris brothers,” she added.

'Hearts of Pakistanis, Kashmiris beat together'

Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair remarked that the hearts of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir beat together due to their unanimity in terms of religion, beliefs, culture and traditions.

In his message issued on eve of Kashmir Dar, Sindh governor said that right to self-determination of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir needed to be urgently accepted so as to help restore peace in the region.

Massive sacrifices rendered by the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) must not go in vain and the dispute must be settled in accordance with the resolutions adopted by United Nations' Security Council.

"Kashmir was rightly cited as the jugular vein of Pakistan by Quaid-e-Azam all the way back 1946 due to its geographical, economic, political and defence related positioning," said the Sindh governor.

Reiterating that Pakistan and its people will always stand behind the people of Kashmir, Muhammad Zubair urged the international community to take notice of atrocities committed by Indian army in IOK and help implementation of UN resolutions that conform right to self-determination for people of IoK.

Candlelight vigil in Brussels

A candlelight vigil was organised on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day in Brussels.

The event was organised by Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) in order to express solidarity with people of Kashmir.

A large number of people from all walks of life attended the event, which was held close to Brussels’ Trone Metro station situated near to Belgium Prime Minister House.

Holding various placards, the organisers and volunteers of Kashmir Council EU headed by the council’s Chairman Ali Raza Syed were actively engaged throughout the programme.

"We will continue our support to the people of Kashmir till suitable resolution of the Kashmir dispute," said Syed, adding "people of Kashmir are struggling peacefully for their right to self-determination which was promised by the international community."

The speakers also condemned violence against innocent people and detention of leaders and political workers in the occupied Kashmir.





*Additional input from Khalid Hameed Farooqi