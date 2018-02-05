PPP to show political strength at Lahore’s Mochi Gate ground today

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) will show its political strength in a public gathering scheduled at the historic Mochi Gate ground here today to express its support to the Kashmiri struggle against Indian state brutality.



Former president Asif Ali Zardari and the party’s provincial leadership will address the gathering. The party leaders have directed workers to reach the venue around afternoon.

Over 5000 chairs have been set up by the organisers. Meanwhile, party workers have started to come at the venue ground.

Interestingly, in the recent by-election (NA-120) in Lahore, PPP candidate Faisal Mir received only 1,414 votes with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Kulsoom Nawaz winning the seat by receiving 61,745 votes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz is also holding a public gathering at Muzaffarabad today. Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider and others will speak on the occasion.

Millions of Pakistan across the globe mark the day to express their support to the Kashmiris in the struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination under the United Nations (UN) resolution.

'Every day is Kashmir Solidarity Day for Pakistanis'



In a special message on the day, Pakistan’s representative to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi said: “Today is the day for solidarity with Kashmir, but for Pakistan and Pakistanis every day is the day for Kashmir solidarity.”

“Here, in UN we raise this [Kashmir] issue again and again, and ask for implementation of UN resolutions,” she remarked.

“We are observing this day to pay tribute to the Kashmiris who have struggled since last 70 years. Their sacrifices will never go to waste. Pakistanis are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with their Kashmiris brothers,” she added.