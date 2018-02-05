KP police pressuring to retract statement on murder case, says Asma’s sister

Safia Rani, sister of Dr Asma Rani. Photo: File

LONDON: Safia Rani, the sister of Asma Rani, alleged that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police is pressurising her to retract, and not to issue any statement questioning their performance on her sister's murder case.

Safia Rania had earlier said that the law enforcement authority did not provide adequate security to her sister despite knowing about the threats given by the relative of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s district president to her sister.

Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad Medical College, was in her hometown Kohat on vacation when Mujahid Afridi allegedly opened fire on her on January 27 over refusal of a marriage proposal. The accused — nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam — along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was waiting outside the girl's residence, according to police sources. He allegedly shot Rani thrice, after she stepped out of a rickshaw along with her sister-in-law.

Speaking to Geo News, Safia Rani said that KP police failed to stop the suspect Mujahid Afridi from felling abroad, she lamented that the law enforcement authority has not yet arrested him yet despite a week since the tragic murder.

“If Zainab’s killer can be arrested immediately then why can’t my sister’s,” she questioned. “The KP police has called me a number of times and told me not give any statement on their performance, and to take back my earlier statement,” she added.

She said: “I wont remain silent till the arrest of Mujahid Afridi. I only want justice for my sister.”

Meanwhile, Police claimed to have arrested a close accomplice of the prime suspect Mujahid Afridi in the Asma Rani murder case on Saturday.

Police said that the arrested accomplice Shahzeb, a resident of KDA area of the city, assisted Mujahid in fleeing the country after the brutal murder of Asma Rani. A local session court has given a one-day remand of the suspect to Police.

Police also recovered the pistol used in the crime.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sought Saudi Interpol's help to apprehend Mujahid Afridi, who fled to Saudi Arabia after the killing.

A letter of assistance was sent to the Saudi Interpol on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police last month. A spokesperson of the latter confirmed it was in touch with the international law enforcement agency for assistance in apprehending the fugitive.