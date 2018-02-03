Asma Rani murder case: Close aide of main suspect arrested

KOHAT: Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a close accomplice of the prime suspect Mujahidullah Afridi in Asma Rani murder case.



Police said that the arrested accomplice Shahzeb, a resident of KDA area of the city, assisted Mujahidullah in fleeing the country after the brutal murder of Asma Rani.

Police also recovered the pistol used in the crime.

Rani, a third-year MBBS student at Abbottabad Medical college, was in her hometown Kohat on vacation when Mujahidullah Afridi allegedly opened fire on her over refusal of a marriage proposal.

The accused — nephew of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Aftab Alam — along with his brother, Sadiqullah Afridi, was waiting outside the girl’s residence, police sources said. He allegedly shot her thrice on Saturday after she stepped out of a rickshaw with her sister-in-law.

Police said that the arrested suspect used to pass on information about Rani to Mujahidullah and was with him on the day of the murder.

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has sought Saudi Interpol's help to apprehend Mujahidullah, who fled to Saudi Arabia after the killing.

A letter of assistance was sent to the Saudi Interpol on the request of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police last month. A spokesperson of the latter confirmed it was in touch with the international law enforcement agency for assistance in apprehending the fugitive.