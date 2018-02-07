Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
,
Qamber Zaidi

Won't spare anyone found involved in Axact degree case: CJP

By
Abdul Qayyum Siddiqui
,
Qamber Zaidi

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed on Wednesday that anyone found associated with the Axact fake degree scandal will not be spared and summoned all the accused on February 9. 

Axact claims to be the "world's largest IT company" and operates hundreds of fake online universities run by agents from a Karachi-based call centre.

Hearing the suo motu case, the chief justice asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Bashir Memon, who had appeared in court, what the case is about as it is being highlighted again. 

"The country's name is being brought into disrepute," the chief justice observed, adding that no one will be spared and everyone's names will be placed on the Exit Control List.

'Our heads hang in shame': CJP takes notice of Axact degree scandal

Supreme Court directs DG FIA to submit report within 10 days

The FIA chief informed the bench that Axact's headquarter is located in Karachi, adding that the scandal first surfaced in May 2015 after the publication of an article in a foreign publication. 

Memon stated that websites of 330 global universities were created from Karachi, adding that the numbers on the sites would be foreign but were received in Karachi. 

Responding to the chief justice's query about the status of cases against Axact, the FIA chief informed that the agency lodged four cases in total.

"In two cases, the suspects were exonerated, the decisions of which were challenged in the high courts," Memon said, adding that one case is under way in Karachi while the one in Peshawar is yet to start. 

Responding to the statement, the chief justice summoned the registrars of Islamabad and Sindh high courts at the next hearing. 

'Our heads hang in shame'

The chief justice had taken suo motu notice of the scandal on January 19.

Axact executive pleads guilty in 'diploma mill' scam, faces 20 years in US prison

Umair Hamid pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison: US Dept of Justice

The chief justice had remarked, “our heads hang in shame due to the scandal,” adding that those bringing a bad name to Pakistan will not be allowed to go scot-free. 

Axact claims to be the "world's largest IT company" and operates hundreds of fake online universities run by agents from a Karachi-based call centre. In 2015, it sold more than 215,000 fake qualifications globally through approximately 350 fictitious high schools and universities, making $51m (£37.5m) that year alone.

Axact's chief executive was arrested and an investigation launched by the Pakistani authorities after a New York Times expose in 2015. A senior manager of the company, Umair Hamid, was sentenced to 21 months in a US prison in August 2017 for his part in Axact's fraud. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Government to review, take action on ‘Dubai leaks’ report

Government to review, take action on ‘Dubai leaks’ report

 Updated 11 minutes ago
Lahore High Court requested to order ban on Padmaavat screening

Lahore High Court requested to order ban on Padmaavat screening

Updated 30 minutes ago
Punjab law minister says DNA report from Lahore led to Asma murder suspect's arrest

Punjab law minister says DNA report from Lahore led to Asma murder suspect's arrest

 Updated 39 minutes ago
Imran lauds KP Police for arresting minor Asma’s murder suspect

Imran lauds KP Police for arresting minor Asma’s murder suspect

 Updated 55 minutes ago
ECP issues schedule for Senate elections from FATA

ECP issues schedule for Senate elections from FATA

Updated 2 hours ago
KP official papers expose Imran’s ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ lie

KP official papers expose Imran’s ‘Billion Tree Tsunami’ lie

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Tribal elder injured in Bajaur Agency explosion

Tribal elder injured in Bajaur Agency explosion

Updated 2 hours ago
KP Police claim arrest of prime suspect in Asma murder case

KP Police claim arrest of prime suspect in Asma murder case

Updated 2 hours ago
MPA Sialvi hints at 'conspiracies' against democracy

MPA Sialvi hints at 'conspiracies' against democracy

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM