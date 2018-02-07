Tribal elder injured in Bajaur Agency explosion

Photo: File

KHAR: A tribal leader was injured in a remote controlled explosion in Charmang, Bajaur Agency on Wednesday.

According to sources, leader of a local tribe, Malik Farooq, was passing by the area in Nawagai tehsil of the agency, when the IED installed on a roadside exploded.

The explosion left Farooq injured, who was taken to Agency Headquarters Hospital Khar for treatment.

On the other hand, security forces cordoned off the site of the blast and started a search operation.

Remote control blasts and attack on security personnel are not uncommon in the agencies of Federally Administered Tribal Areas.

Nearly two weeks ago, unidentified persons opened fire on the check post near the Pak-Afghan border in the agency. As a result of the firing, a subedar of the Frontier Constabulary was martyred.

In November 2017, two Pakistan Army troops were martyred in a cross-border attack in Bajaur Agency, according to Inter Services Public Relations.

Captain Junaid Hafeez and Sepoy Raham were martyred in the attack on a border post of the Pakistan Army.

Four other army troops were injured in the assault on the border post.

At least eight terrorists were also killed in the attack and others were injured in retaliatory fire from the army.