Imran lauds KP Police for arresting minor Asma’s murder suspect

PTI chairman Imran Khan/File photo

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan heaped praise on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, after the provincial police claimed that they have arrested the prime suspect in the rape and murder case of minor Asma.

Mardan Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Mian Saeed said in a press conference earlier today that the prime suspect, 15-year-old Muhammad Nabi, has been arrested along with another suspect who had knowledge of the alleged murderer’s actions.

The PTI chief took to Twitter to praise the work of KP Police in the case.

“Commendable work by the professional KP police force. In the Asma case, with just one spot of blood found & no other evidence, no CCTV footage, KP police worked professionally to catch culprit showing they have developed advanced forensic detection capability as well,” he tweeted.

“Nor was there any political gloating by CM. Instead, as is done all over the democratic world, the police chief gave a professional press briefing,” he continued, drawing a comparison between the KP Police and the police forces of Punjab and Sindh.

In the press conference earlier, Mardan RPO said that suspect Nabi worked in a local restaurant and was also a relative of the deceased.

Nabi, with his face covered, was also presented before the media.

RPO Saeed said that the case was resolved by tracing a drop of blood on a leaf in the sugarcane field where the minor was killed.

The official said that fingerprint traces of the suspect were found on the neck of the deceased, adding that the weapon used for the crime had also been recovered.

Dr Saeed informed that the suspect attempted sexual assault on the four-year-old in the sugarcane field but the minor resisted by shouting for help. In reaction, Nabi killed the minor by strangulation.

The other suspect’s name is Fawad, and he has been identified as a close associate of the primary suspect.