Pakistan ski squad reaches South Korea for Winter Olympics

Mohammad Karim and Syed Haman Shah will represent Pakistan in skiing at Winter Olympics 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s four-member ski squad has reached Seoul, South Korea to participate in Winter Olympics 2018.

“Skiers Mohammad Karim and Syed Haman Shah along with two officials - Col (R) Mohammad Wali (coach) and Air Commodore (R) Mohammad Sohail (manager) have reached South Korea to chip in the Winter Olympics,” Obaid-ur-Rehman Abbasi, spokesperson of the Ski Federation of Pakistan, told APP on Wednesday.

The prestigious winter event will be held at Pyeongchang, a city in South Korea where skiers from over 40 countries will be seen in action in various categories of skiing from February 9 to 25.

Pakistan’s skiers will be participating in three categories. Karim, who also represented the country in the Sochi Winter Games 2014, will compete in the slalom and giant slalom categories, while his 26-year-old nephew Haman will contest in the cross-country category.

“Our skiers have been undergoing intensive trainings sessions. They are in good shape and we are hoping for some good performance from them,” Abbasi said.