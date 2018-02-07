Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 07 2018
Qamber Zaidi

No one can 'kick out' judges, observes CJP

Qamber Zaidi

Wednesday Feb 07, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar observed on Wednesday that no one can 'kick out' the judges of the country.

The remarks were made as the three-member bench resumed hearing a set of petitions against the Elections Act 2017, which allowed disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif to become the head of Pakistan Muslim League-N. 

During today's hearing, Pakistan Peoples Party's counsel, Latif Khosa, argued that Nawaz tried to fool the court and people by being elected head of the party. 

During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that threatening state institutions is a violation of Article 5 of the Constitution. 

Nawaz declines to become part of SC's Elections Act amendment proceedings

Supreme Court is hearing several petitions challenging Elections Act 2017 for allowing disqualified PM to become PML-N president

The chief justice remarked during the hearing that if the courts are wrapped up in the country, the law of jungle will prevail in the country. 

At another point, the chief justice remarked that the court can extend the designated contempt of court punishment of six months. 

During the hearing, the bench also discussed the legal precedents regarding the response of judges to unnecessary accusations levelled against their judgments. 

The chief justice remarked that they can neither hold public rallies nor ask for raising of hands, in an indirect reference to the former premier's recent public rallies against his disqualification.  

Responding to Khosa's remarks that claims are made these days of removing judges from office, Chief Justice Nisar observed that no one can kick out the judges. Justice Umar Ata Bandial added that the public stand with the apex court. 

During the hearing, the court also reverted its contempt notice against then-prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf. 

The hearing was then adjourned until 1pm Thursday (tomorrow). 

Moreover, Nawaz informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday that he will not become part of the proceedings against the Elections Act 2017. 

