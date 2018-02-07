Pakistan Navy ship seizes huge cache of drugs in Arabian Sea

PNS Aslat with the seized cache of narcotics. -PN

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Navy (PN) ship operating in the North Arabian Sea seized a huge cache of drugs while undertaking maritime security operations in Pakistan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ), said a press from the PN.

PNS Aslat seized 5,000kgs of hashish, valued at millions of dollars, after conducting a complex and risky operation involving surveillance in the area. The seizure was the result of a special operation.

"After gathering credible evidence, Special Warfare teams of PNS Aslat boarded the suspected vessel, undertook a search operation and seized 5,000kgs of Hashish," said the PN statement.

The seized narcotics and suspects were later handed over to the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).



"The success of Pakistan Navy ship in interrupting the flow of narcotics highlights the importance accorded by Pakistan Navy in patrolling the waters of North Indian Ocean to ensure a free flow of legitimate commerce and deny the use of high seas to terrorists and all associated miscreants," added the PN statement.

PN Special Warfare team conducting the search and seize operation. -PN

PNS Aslat is a F-22P frigate capable of undertaking a wide variety of combat as well as full spectrum maritime security operations at sea.

The ship was deployed as part of the Multinational Combined Task Force-150 (CTF-150), which is part of Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF).

Task Force-150 is mandated to ensure maritime security to prevent terrorism and associated illegal activities.

