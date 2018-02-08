Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Feb 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

FIA's Wajid Zia appears in court for Ishaq Dar's corruption hearing

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

FIA Additional Director Wajid Zia outside the court today. Photo: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Former head of the Panama case Joint Investigation Team (JIT), Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, has appeared before the accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against Senator Ishaq Dar. 

Moreover, the investigation officer of the case, Nadir Abbas, is also present in court to record his statement. 

As Judge Mohammad Bashir began the proceedings, Zia informed the court that the JIT's final report is not available with him as all the record was submitted to the Supreme Court. 

In response, the judge observed that they will write to the apex court's registrar once more to be provided the JIT report. 

Ishaq Dar corruption case: Panama JIT's Wajid Zia directed to appear on Feb 8

SECP's Sidra Mansur and Salman Saeed submitted details of Dar's companies in accountability court today

Moreover, the court observed that it can record Zia's statement on Feb 12.  

Dar, the former finance minister and close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income. 

A reference against him was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case. Following his indictment, Dar has been a no-show in the proceedings after he departed for London in October last year seeking medical treatment.

Court reserves decision on Ishaq Dar's plea against freezing of assets

Former finance minister is facing graft case in accountability court in light of Supreme Court's Panama Papers verdict

At the last hearing on January 31, two officials of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan had recorded their statements after which the court had directed for the production of the prosecution's next witnesses, Zia and Abbas. 

Moreover, on Wednesday (yesterday), the accountability court reserved its decision on Dar's plea to un-freeze his assets which were seized last year on NAB's orders. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Avenfield case: IHC to hear plea challenging inclusion of UK-based witnesses

Avenfield case: IHC to hear plea challenging inclusion of UK-based witnesses

Updated an hour ago
US names three Pakistanis as 'terrorist facilitators'

US names three Pakistanis as 'terrorist facilitators'

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N UK president renounces British nationality for Senate seat

PML-N UK president renounces British nationality for Senate seat

 Updated 9 hours ago
Wanted for 11 years, former cop Abid 'Boxer' arrested from Dubai

Wanted for 11 years, former cop Abid 'Boxer' arrested from Dubai

 Updated 10 hours ago
Political rivals played politics on Mashal case: Pervez Khattak

Political rivals played politics on Mashal case: Pervez Khattak

 Updated 12 hours ago
Pak-Afghan transit trade declined in 2017

Pak-Afghan transit trade declined in 2017

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM