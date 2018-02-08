Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 08 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PBA welcomes suo motu notice of Axact fake degree scandal

Thursday Feb 08, 2018

Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) on Thursday, while expressing gratitude to the Supreme Court for taking suo motu notice in the Axact degree scandal, asked the court to ensure “monitoring of all cases and investigations pertaining to Axact and BOL so the cases against them can be concluded in a fair and timely manner”.

Expressing concerns over the “criminal money” used by Axact to launch BOL, the PBA requested the apex court to allow the body to become a party to the suo motu case in the fake degree scandal.

PBA in a press release said that the “Axact scam, and its continuance, represents the most shameful phenomenon in the history of our country, embarrassing Pakistan all over the world and causing embarrassment for our state institutions as being perceived as weak and collusive. PBA has appealed to the Chief Justice and the Prime Minster of Pakistan in this regard multiple times”.

“…Axact has used its criminal money to launch its media channels BOL and Pak News. Considering media is the fourth pillar of the state and is tasked with safeguarding public interest, no criminal elements can be allowed to enter the media industry with their black money.”

The PBA blamed BOL and Axact of “consistently abusing the legal system and exploiting the investigative process using their black money to keep their criminal empire running”.

It also alleged that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is “deliberately attempting to hide or omit critical facts” in its report submitted in the SC.

“PBA reiterates that it is important to make an example out of AXACT and BOL so no other criminal syndicate can attempt to infiltrate our institutions and pillars with nefarious intentions in the future.”

'Our heads hang in shame'

The chief justice had taken suo motu notice of the scandal on January 19.

Axact executive pleads guilty in 'diploma mill' scam, faces 20 years in US prison

Won't spare anyone found involved in Axact degree case: CJP

DG FIA informs CJP-led bench that hundreds of fake university websites were created at Axact HQs in Karachi

The chief justice had remarked, “our heads hang in shame due to the scandal,” adding that those bringing a bad name to Pakistan will not be allowed to go scot-free.

Axact claims to be the "world's largest IT company" and operates hundreds of fake online universities run by agents from a Karachi-based call centre. In 2015, it sold more than 215,000 fake qualifications globally through approximately 350 fictitious high schools and universities, making $51m (£37.5m) that year alone.

Axact's chief executive was arrested and an investigation launched by the Pakistani authorities after a New York Times expose in 2015. A senior manager of the company, Umair Hamid, was sentenced to 21 months in a US prison in August 2017 for his part in Axact's fraud. 

