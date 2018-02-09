Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 09 2018
Web Desk

US drone strike in Waziristan kills two, including TTP deputy

Web Desk

Friday Feb 09, 2018

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: At least two people died, including a banned outfit's deputy commander, in an American drone strike Thursday night near the Pak-Afghan border, Geo News learnt.

Among those killed is Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) deputy leader Sajna Mehsud, sources said.

Last month, on January 24, a drone strike conducted by coalition forces close to the Orakzai Agency and Kurram Agency border killed two people, including a commander of the Haqqani Network.

Pakistan had susbequently condemned the drone strike and called the unilateral action detrimental to the spirit of cooperation with the US in the fight against terrorism.

The US, through a statement by the US Embassy, had denied Islamabad's claim that the drone strike struck an Afghan refugee camp, with its spokesperson saying, “The claim in an MFA [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] statement yesterday that US forces struck an Afghan refugee camp in Kurram Agency yesterday is false.”

